Done deal: David Silva’s new club confirmed as Lazio left ‘furious’ after missing out says journalist

David Silva is heading back to Spain as Real Sociedad have confirmed that they’ve signed the Spanish stalwart after his exit from Manchester City this summer.

Following City’s exit from the Champions League, it was expected that things would speed with regards to Silva’s next move with speculation heavily linking him with a switch to Lazio in recent weeks.

SEE MORE: ‘A lasting reminder of the wonderful moments’ – Man City’s interesting tribute to David Silva

However, despite that, it’s Sociedad who have now announced a deal for the classy playmaker, as he returns to La Liga following his previous stint with Valencia.

As per Fabrizio Romano’s tweet below, it’s suggested that Lazio had an agreement on personal terms with the 34-year-old with a medical scheduled too, but Sociedad have hijacked the move and have in turn left the Serie A outfit ‘furious’.

It will be a huge blow for the Biancocelesti if they were indeed seemingly on the verge of landing Silva, but it looks as though they will now have to look elsewhere in their bid to strengthen the squad as he is heading back to Spain.

Man City confirmed on Monday that they will be putting up a statue fo the Spaniard given his influence and impact in their success over the last decade, but his playing career is far from over as he’ll now hope to leave his mark on Sociedad before he decides to hang up his boots.