Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp opens up on possible retirement plans after 2024

According to Goal, Jurgen Klopp has admitted to Sport Buzzer that he will take a sabbatical once his Liverpool contract expires in the summer of 2024.

Klopp only put pen to paper on a new deal with Liverpool in December, but by the end of his current contract the German will have been in charge of the Reds for nine seasons.

As per the Independent, Klopp has already confirmed that he will not be in charge of Liverpool after 2024, but the ace could retire from coaching completely depending on how his year off goes.

Klopp told Sport Buzzer that if he doesn’t miss football after his year off, then ‘that will be the end of coach Jurgen Klopp’.

Here’s what Klopp had to say on his plans for the future:

“I’ll take a year off and ask myself if I miss football. If I say no, then that will be the end of coach Jurgen Klopp.”

“If one day I am no longer a coach, there is one thing I will not miss: the brutal tension immediately before the game.”

The German has reestablished Liverpool as one of the best teams in the world over the last couple of seasons, with the 53-year-old leading the Reds to Champions League and Premier League triumphs.

There’s no doubting that Klopp is one of the best managers in the world, he’s cemented himself as a legend on Merseyside by completely transforming the side after years of mediocrity.

Klopp will be 57 years old when he takes his sabbatical, that would be a fairly young age for someone to call time on their managerial career, but Klopp may have very little left to achieve by that point.