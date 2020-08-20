Man United indecisive over loan or permanent exit for defender as interest mounts

It’s understandable that a club will look to keep hold of a player for as long as possible in case they develop, but sometimes it’s best just to let them go.

Man United do have an obvious need to improve in defence, but you have to think they will look to spend money to improve it rather than giving chances to the younger players.

19 year old defender Di’Shon Bernard is clearly starting to attract interest from a few clubs, but it appears that United still aren’t sure what to do with him:

#ManUtd defender Di'Shon Bernard attracting interest from #HTAFC Huddersfield and Coventry #PUSB plus a team in Belgium. #MUFC to decide if he goes on loan for season or permanent deal — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) August 20, 2020

Realistically it’s hard to see a situation where he plays so well in a loan spell that he’ll come back to Old Trafford and get into the first team, but we don’t know that for sure.

The other consideration from United is more of a business one, but they might feel they could get a higher fee for him next season if they only loan him out and he does well.

19 is an age where players do need to start playing competitive football to aid their development, so it will be interesting to see what United decide to do with Bernard.