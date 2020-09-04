Chelsea finally announce the signing of Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen

It feels like this transfer story has been going on for years now, but Kai Havertz has finally been confirmed as a Chelsea player:

The former Bayer Leverkusen man really started to shine after the Covid-19 shutdown and all the attention was on him as the Bundesliga was the only major league being played, so this is an exciting one for the Chelsea fans.

It’s almost fair to say that he surpassed Jadon Sancho as being the most exciting young player in Germany, and he will bring some real quality to Frank Lampard’s midfield next season.

He’ll be expected to play in an advanced role in the midfield where he can roam forward and score goals, but he’s also demonstrated that he’s the complete midfielder.

He looks capable when pressing his opponents, he’s strong in the air while he also has supreme technical ability, so it will be fascinating to see if he’s able to take Chelsea to the next level.