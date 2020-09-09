Sometimes clubs and players need to have the good grace to admit when it’s all over. When a parting of the ways is the only sensible outcome.

Real Madrid will surely have reached that point a while ago as far as James Rodriguez is concerned.

Despite being a ‘galactico’ type signing for them in the wake of his performances at the 2014 World Cup, the Colombian was quickly out of favour under Zinedine Zidane and was loaned to Bayern Munich.

Once the Frenchman had returned to the helm at the Santiago Bernabeu after a 10 month hiatus, there was an outside chance that he would’ve changed his ways, but arguably it was soon clear enough to James and others that they were surplus to requirements.

Just how desperate Los Blancos were to get rid of the player and his wages was laid bare in a report on transfermarkt, cited by Football Espana on Wednesday.

They suggest that, actually, James joined Everton on a free transfer, and no money changed hands.

The move does present the player with the opportunity of a fresh start under a manager for whom he played his best football.

Carlo Ancelotti signed the attacking midfielder for Real Madrid, and now has done so for the Toffees.

He could prove to be the catalyst that Everton have needed for some while now, and if anyone is able to extract that extra few percent, it’s the Italian.