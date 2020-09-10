Once Ronald Koeman made it clear that Luis Suarez wasn’t in his plans for the 2020/21 season at Barcelona, the Uruguayan had little option other than to accept his decision.

It was thought that a potential move to Juventus was on the cards, but Football Espana noted that a small test and reports of passport issues have potentially played a part in Suarez turning his back on a Serie A switch.

Much as Lionel Messi would surely love to continue working alongside a team-mate who he can call a genuine friend, that’s no longer an option.

Suarez, however, could still be plying his trade in La Liga if Atletico Madrid can structure a deal.

Mundo Deportivo cite Deportes Cuatro, and in English via Football Espana, in suggesting that the striker is open to a move to the Wanda Metropolitano.

Atleti coach, Diego Simeone, is, apparently, equally as keen, as he sees Suarez as a perfect replacement for Alvaro Morata and Diego Costa whose futures are in doubt according to Football Espana.

The only stumbling block appears to be the player’s salary, but if all parties are keen to get a deal over the line, negotiations should, eventually, prove fruitful.