Video: Wilfried Zaha shows Jose Mourinho what he could bring to Spurs with a fine finish against Southampton

The Telegraph have reported that Jose Mourinho has made it clear that he wants a new striker this summer, so there will be plenty of speculation in the next few weeks.

Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha has been heavily linked with a transfer to Spurs in recent days, and it’s a move that could make a lot of sense – if Spurs can afford him.

Mourinho is always going to star Kane when he’s fit so what they really need is a versatile player who could enhance the team even when they aren’t playing through the middle, so Zaha would be the perfect addition.

He showed his goalscoring credentials with the opener for Palace today, and this demonstrates that he has a striker’s instinct when it comes to putting the ball in the back of the net:

Pictures from BT Sport