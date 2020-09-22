Talks held: Tottenham eye swoop for €60m-rated target wanted by Mourinho

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen on Inter defender Milan Skriniar and talks have been held over a potential swoop for the Slovakian international.

Spurs will be looking to push on in Mourinho’s first full season in charge, and the double signing of Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon this past week will undoubtedly have boosted morale and belief.

Further, having bounced back from their opening weekend defeat to Everton with back-to-back wins, confidence will be growing at the club and further reinforcements would certainly help them kick on and become increasingly competitive.

One area in which they could still improve is in defence, and as per Fabrizio Romano’s tweet below, it appears as though Skriniar could emerge as a top target for Tottenham in the coming weeks.

It’s suggested that talks have already started between the two clubs, and Mourinho is particularly keen on the defensive ace as he has certainly impressed in recent years having firmly established himself as a pivotal figure in Inter’s rise from breaking back into the top four to now looking like genuine Scudetto contenders.

However, one crucial issue which could yet scupper hopes of a deal is his price-tag, as it’s noted by Romano that Inter want €60m to sell their prized asset, and so time will tell if Tottenham are capable of getting anywhere near that figure.

Having just splashed out on Reguilon and Bale’s wages, it’s questionable if they will have another big-money signing left in them this summer unless perhaps there are further exits first to make space in the squad and raise further funds.