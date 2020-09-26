“Off to Arsenal?” – These fans react as Chelsea star is left out of the starting XI vs West Brom

Dropping a key player when there’s transfer speculation going on is usually a clear indication that something might be happening, so it will be worth keeping an eye on Jorginho over the next couple of weeks.

Despite his midfield pairing with Kovacic proving to be a problem in the defensive phase, he’s usually one of the first names on the team sheet so it’s a surprise to see him being dropped for the West Brom today.

The links to Arsenal have intensified in recent days and Mikel Arteta was recently asked about signing him in an Arsenal press conference, so it does make you wonder if there’s something in it.

Of course it’s very possible that Lampard has just decided to shake things up with his team selection today, but plenty of fans are now wondering if this means that the Italian midfielder will be on his way to Arsenal before the transfer window shuts:

