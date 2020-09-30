Neymar faces a ten match ban as racism accusations during the game vs Marseille intensify

The derby between PSG and Marseille has always gone under the radar for getting a bit tasty at times, but the most recent iteration delivered the ugliest of scenes and the fallout hasn’t finished yet.

There were lots of red cards given at the end of the game after a brawl broke out, while Neymar was seen on the camera pleading with the linesman that he only acted because he was being racially abused by Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez.

Things got worse after the game as Neymar doubled down on his accusations, while Alvaro took to social media to deliver a pretty strong denial of making any racial remarks.

Things have now got worse after video footage emerged from the game which showed Neymar racially abusing one of the Marseille players, and both the Brazilian and Alvaro face a massive ban if this is proven:

RMC report that either Neymar & Alvaro Gonzalez will not get any ban if the LFP decides there is inconclusive evidence of either's alleged racism, or, if either of their instances are viewed as racist, then they will get 10 matches. There won't be anything in between. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) September 30, 2020

The severity of the consequences does make you think this will need to be proven beyond any reasonable doubt for any bans to be issued, but this is an awful look for Ligue 1 so they need to make sure they get it right.