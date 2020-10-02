Video: Sergino Dest has a nightmare on his Barcelona unveiling as he struggles with basic ball skills

At no point in a game is any player required to stand on the spot and do some keepy-ups and fancy flicks, but clubs still persist with this tradition of making them do some kind of skills when they get unveiled.

Sergino Dest is a rapid full back who should be an exciting player for Barcelona, but he’s somehow managed to match Martin Braithwaite’s ineptitude when it comes to unveiling skills:

It’s tough to watch because he honestly looks like he’s never seen a ball before at one point, but at least things can only get better.