Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the right-back situation at Barcelona, saying he expects Sergino Dest to leave the club this summer.

The USA international is currently on loan at AC Milan, but it’s fair to say the last few years have not gone to plan for him, despite him previously looking like a top talent during his time at previous club Ajax.

Dest has recently been linked with West Ham by Fichajes, so there could be an intriguing opportunity for them, as Romano doesn’t seem to think the 22-year-old features in Barcelona’s long-term plans.

Still, Romano also made it clear he doesn’t think Barca are going to be trying to sign Reece James from Chelsea, while previous talks with Jeremie Frimpong don’t seem to have progressed, with the club moving on to other priorities.

“Barcelona won’t be signing Reece James from Chelsea – he only recently signed a new contract and is considered untouchable,” Romano said.

“For Sergino Dest they will look for new solution, I don’t see him staying but we will see in the summer. The market for Barca depends on Financial Fair Play; for example I said three weeks ago that they met with the agent of Jeremie Frimpong but now the priorities are different, the right-back is something that will be decided later in the window.”

Whether or not Barcelona bring in a new right-back this summer, it surely makes sense for them to try offloading someone like Dest given their issues with Financial Fair Play.