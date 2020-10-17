Video: Perfect delivery from Tavernier as Goldson nods Rangers in front vs Celtic

There’s a common theme developing in these games where Rangers look far more organised than Celtic, and it’s shown in the early moments here as they’ve sat off and taken advantage of a few slack passes.

James Tavernier always has the ability to let you down in a defensive sense but his quality on the ball is outstanding, and this delivery left Connor Goldson with the simple task of nodding it beyond Barkas:

Rangers lead at Celtic Park! ? Tavernier's delivery is excellent and Goldson times his run brilliantly to open the scoring! Watch live on Sky Sports Football: https://t.co/QRnT2OHr04 pic.twitter.com/GyMB8qDIZ0 — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) October 17, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports

Andy Walker is beside himself on the commentary complaining about the goalkeeping but there’s not a great deal he can do about this, and Celtic are all over the place just now.