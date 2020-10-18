Edouard Mendy could simply be a stop gap signing as Chelsea eye world class keeper on a free transfer next summer

Chelsea’s goalkeeping situation was such a mess last season that even the slightest bit of competence would be a huge upgrade, but it’s hard to tell what kind of signing Edouard Mendy will be.

He was definitely a gamble when you consider that he didn’t have a lot of top flight experience despite his age, while the step up in quality and pressure will be a huge challenge for him.

Chelsea also look like they will be ruthless in the transfer market if an opportunity presents itself, so it shouldn’t really surprise anyone to hear that they might have further plans to upgrade the position.

AC Milan stopper Gigi Donnarumma has been a sensation for years but there’s always a drama surrounding his contract, and it’s set to expire next summer.

That means teams are free to negotiate with him from January, and Mundo Deportivo have suggested that Chelsea were interested in him this summer and they haven’t forgotten about him or his situation.

This will come down to AC Milan and how much they can offer him, but the report also states that the Italian giants are hopeful that he will pen a new long term deal.

Milan have definitely turned a corner so there are plenty of reasons for him to stay, but they are also heavily reliant on an ageing Zlatan Ibrahimovic so that has to be a concern.

The keeper also happens to be advised by Mino Raiola – someone who is never afraid to move a client around when there’s money to be made, so there are reasons that this could go either way.

Mendy should have until January at least to convince the club that he is the answer in the position but we see so many instances where agreements are reached with players and agents before they officially should be, so this is an interesting situation to keep an eye on.