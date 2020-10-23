Everton fans will absolutely love this Carlo Ancelotti quote shared by Phil Kirkbride from the Liverpool Echo on Twitter this afternoon.

Ancelotti has been the brains behind the Toffees superb form so far this campaign. They sit top of the Premier League, having won their opening four fixtures before earning a point against Premier League champions and arch-rivals Liverpool.

The Italian has won silverware everywhere he has gone in his career, and if he continues to lead Everton forward in the manner he has since taking the reins at Goodison Park, their long wait for a trophy will soon come to an end.

We’ve now been given a taste of the expert man-management which has made Ancelotti so successful in his career. Have a look at these quotes from the former Real Madrid, AC Milan and Chelsea boss on a conversation he had with in-form striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Ancelotti asked DCL today: “What is the most important you have scored?” Carlo answered for him, telling the striker: “Don’t think, The most important goal is the next one.” — Phil Kirkbride (@philkecho) October 23, 2020

Calvert-Lewin is the top goalscorer in the Premier League at current, and he has Ancelotti to thank (in part) for his meteoric rise. Everton will need DCL to continue this form if they are to stay at the summit, but the way he’s been performing lately, who would put it past him?