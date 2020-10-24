Menu

Image: Manchester United’s £35M summer signing looks dejected in Old Trafford stands

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek was caught by the TV cameras in the stands at the end of his side’s stalemate with Chelsea – and he didn’t look happy.

United recruited van de Beek in the summer transfer window. According to the BBC‘s report at the time, Ajax received a figure in the region of £35M in exchange for the midfielder, who had been a key figure in their recent success both domestically and in Europe.

It looked to be a shrewd acquisition from Man United, but rather bizarrely, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has elected not to use van de Beek. He was an unused substitute as the Red Devils were held to a 0-0 draw by Chelsea at Old Trafford.

He was caught by the cameras as the seconds ticked down to the full-time whistle, and it’s safe to say that in this instance van de Beek’s face paints a picture. He looks furious!

Whether he will be able to force his way into the starting eleven is down to him. But for now, he’s up against it. If Scott McTominay and Fred are starting ahead of you – you’re in big trouble.

Then again, you could say the same to Paul Pogba.

