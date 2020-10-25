Real Madrid consider surprise transfer raid on their arch-rivals

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a surprise transfer swoop for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix after his struggles under Diego Simeone.

The exciting young Portugal international was a big signing by Atletico last season, but he’s struggled to settle in the Spanish capital so far, looking a poor fit for Simeone’s tactics.

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid remain admirers of Felix and are aware of his situation, with club president Florentino Perez perhaps prepared to pounce if things don’t improve in the future.

Real have previously caused huge controversy with their famous signing of Luis Figo from rivals Barcelona, so could repeat that here with a big move for Felix.

The 20-year-old would not be Mr Popular if he swapped Atletico for their fierce inner-city rivals, but it might be the best thing for his career as he doesn’t look like achieving his true potential at his current club.

Felix looked a real wonderkid at previous club Benfica, and could surely still have a great career under the right manager.

Simeone’s defensive tactics perhaps mean he’s not the ideal kind of coach to really allow an attacking talent like Felix to flourish.