Latest update on Thomas Partey injury sees Arsenal star withdraw from Ghana international duty

According to Goal’s Charles Watts, Thomas Partey has withdrawn from international duty with Ghana after suffering an injury in Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday night.

Partey was replaced by Dani Ceballos at half-time, with the Metro reporting via Premier League Productions’ commentary team that Partey required an ice pack after a knock to his left thigh.

Partey, who was signed from Atletico Madrid for a fee of £45m after Arsenal triggered the ace’s release clause, was quiet during the first-half. With Villa firmly in control of the game.

The box-to-box midfielder has started in three of his four Premier League appearances to date, with Partey also featuring for the Gunners once in the Europa League so far this term.

Thomas Partey will be staying with Arsenal during the international break due to his thigh injury. He won't be linking up with Ghana. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) November 9, 2020

The fact that Partey has withdrawn from international duty will be a big blow to Ghana, who play two Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Sudan in the upcoming break.

Arsenal fans can slightly relax though as the decision means that Partey is not at risk of aggravating his injury, with the ace also at a lesser risk of contracting Covid-19 as well – as he won’t have to play two extra games and travel all the way to his homeland.