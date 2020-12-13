Amazing turnaround for Barcelona youngster as he looks set for a debut one year on from contract ultimatum and likely exit

You can’t really blame any youngster at Barcelona just now if they do want to leave as the pathway to the first team has been shut off completely.

It’s possible that the talent just isn’t there, but it mainly looks like the first team is the weakest it’s been in years so coaches are coming under pressure immediately, but this forces them to panic and stick with the veteran players in the hope they can scrape some results together.

It appears that any chances for these youngsters will only come around in an emergency due to injuries, so Football-Espana have indicated that American youngster Konrad de la Fuente is set to make his debut today.

He’s a pacey winger who can play on either side and he’s been doing some impressive things with the B team this season, but it’s actually an amazing turnaround in his Barcelona career to get to this point.

Towards the January window last year it was reported by ESPN that he was on the verge of moving to Hertha Berlin due to a lack of first team opportunities, so Barca had told him to sign a new contract or he would be side-lined until he left in the summer.

Eventually they managed to convince him that there were chances to make it into the senior team and he signed that new deal, while his reason for joining Hertha was to link up with Jurgen Klinsmann so his sacking may have played a role too.

At that point he was an unknown youngster so it didn’t appear to be a big deal if he did want to move on, but the winger may have the chance today to prove that it was worth that fight to keep him at the club.