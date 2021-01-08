Menu

Video: Aston Villa’s kids must fear the worst as Sadio Mane scores after three minutes for Liverpool

There’s two ways of looking at this game for Aston Villa’s younger players, but it’s probably best to remain positive.

Of course they could take the pummelling of a lifetime and they could be emotionally scarred for life, but it could also be a chance to play on the biggest stage that many won’t experience again.

You did fear the worst for them after Liverpool named a strong starting XI for the game, and that feeling has become worse after Sadio Mane scored in the opening minutes:

