Video: These Arsenal fans can’t understand Kieran Tierney’s Scottish accent and it has some football supporters in stitches

Kieran Tierney is a Scotland international, who grew up on the Isle of Man and spent most of his childhood in Glasgow as a Celtic academy player.

Having broke through at Parkhead, he only left Scotland when he joined Arsenal in 2019. As such, his accent remains strong and some of Arsenal’s international support seem to be struggling to understand it!

Tierney appeared on Open Goal podcast last season and the following comments from some of his admirers and international based Arsenal fans have raised a smile on the face of some Celtic supporters in Scotland.

I struggle to understand Scottish people. — Ahmad Alhabib.???? ?????? (@Al7abib24) August 19, 2020

Regardless of how well his accent is understood, one thing that has caused no confusion is that Tierney has been a fantastic addition to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal team.