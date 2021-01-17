Menu

Video: These Arsenal fans can’t understand Kieran Tierney’s Scottish accent and it has some football supporters in stitches

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Kieran Tierney is a Scotland international, who grew up on the Isle of Man and spent most of his childhood in Glasgow as a Celtic academy player.

Having broke through at Parkhead, he only left Scotland when he joined Arsenal in 2019. As such, his accent remains strong and some of Arsenal’s international support seem to be struggling to understand it!

MORE: Piers Morgan destroys Ozil in brutal farewell message

Tierney appeared on Open Goal podcast last season and the following comments from some of his admirers and international based Arsenal fans have raised a smile on the face of some Celtic supporters in Scotland.

Regardless of how well his accent is understood, one thing that has caused no confusion is that Tierney has been a fantastic addition to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal team.

More Stories / Latest News
Patrice Evra hits out at Liverpool fans for lacking ‘respect and class’ after Man United legend suffered racist abuse from Luis Suarez as ace shares Reds CEO’s old ‘apology’ letter
Steven Gerrard’s Rangers make it 24 games unbeaten in the SPFL as they regain their 21 point lead at the top
“When is Solskjaer going to learn?” – These Man United fans are furious with this choice against Liverpool this afternoon
More Stories Kieran Tierney Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.