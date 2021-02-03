Video: Griezmann completes the Barca turnaround vs Granada with a fine header from a Lionel Messi cross

A thumping header is always a satisfying goal to watch, so this is a great example from Antoine Griezmann.

You feared that Granada would struggle to bounce back in extra time after they threw away a two goal lead in the final minutes vs Barca tonight, and they could be crushed now after Griezmann made it 3-2:

Pictures from Premier Sports

The shape and the pace on the ball from Messi is perfect, and you know it’s going into the back of the net as soon as Griezmann wins the aerial battle to get his head on the ball first.