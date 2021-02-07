Video: Son Heung-min scores after superb Tottenham counter attack

Tottenham star Son Heung-min has scored a superb goal after a flowing Spurs counter attack against West Brom this afternoon.

See below as Tottenham get from one end of the pitch to the other with great speed, with Lucas Moura cleverly setting up Son, who finishes with his usual quality…

Spurs have not been at their best recently, but goals from Harry Kane and Son today have improved their fortunes.

The pair are a lethal attacking force when they’re at their best, and Tottenham will hope their revival continues.