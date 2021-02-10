According to the Athletic (subscription required), a tribunal has now set the figure that Liverpool will have to pay for Fulham after the signing of highly-rated attacker Harvey Elliott in the summer of 2019.

The Athletic report that Liverpool have been ordered to pay the Cottagers an initial fee of £1.2m, as well as £300,000 for the 17-year-old’s first professional contract, which was announced back in July.

A tribunal was required to determine a compensation fee as Liverpool could not agree a fee with Fulham when the transfer initially occurred, with the Reds offering £850,000 as Fulham sought £10m.

It’s added that the deal can be worth up to a total of £4.3m, with this figure to be reached depending on cumulative first-team appearances and appearing for England at senior level.

The Athletic state via their findings that this maximum fee would only be paid if Elliott makes over 100 appearances for Liverpool and wins a cap for England.

£200,000 of that will be owed to Fulham whenever the tricky winger signs a second contract with the club he supports so faithfully, whilst the Cottagers also hold a 20% sell-on clause as part of the deal.

Whilst it’s reported that this is a record fee for a teenage player in this situation, it’s still clear to anyone who understands the value of English talent – which has been inflated further due to Brexit rules – that this is still a remarkable bargain for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Elliott became the youngest player to ever feature in the Premier League at the end of the 18/19 season, in which Fulham were relegated. The ace made his first-team debut at the age of just 15 in the EFL Cup.

Elliott made eight first-team appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side last season, mostly in cup competitions and is furthering his development with Blackburn Rovers this term.

The ace who has represented England at Under-15s, 16s and 17s level has been phenomenal in the Championship, scoring four goals and contributing an impressive eight assists.

Fulham have released a statement in response to the verdict from the Professional Football Compensation Committee (PFCC), admitting that they are ‘very pleased’ with the compensation.