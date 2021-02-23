Liverpool are reportedly ready to pay the €40million that would be required to trigger a transfer deal for Real Madrid defender Eder Militao.

The Brazilian has been requested by Reds manager Jurgen Klopp to fix his struggling defence after this nightmare season of injuries in that area of the pitch, according to Todo Fichajes.

Militao hasn’t always been entirely convincing for Real Madrid, but previously looked a promising young player during his time at former club Porto.

Liverpool could do well to offer Militao the chance to revive his career, as he’d surely be a better option in defence than midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, who’ve both had to fill in in that area a lot due to Virgil van Dijk’s lengthy absence, as well as knocks to Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

“If I could go back in time I would change 90% of my life” – which former Man Utd star said this? Click here to find out.

The Merseyside giants could be making a good investment if they pay just €40m for Militao, as the 23-year-old surely has time to turn his career around and fulfil his true potential.

If that happens, it could end up looking like a bargain price to pay for a fine player in an important position for Liverpool.