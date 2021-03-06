Although Crystal Palace’s Premier League season has been a disappointing one, the Eagles remain 11 points above the relegation zone and, barring an unheard of series of results, they’ll remain in the top-flight for another season.

However, that’s not enough for one club legend.

Andy Gray was part of the celebrated Palace side of the late 1980s and early 1990s that took the south London outfit to the FA Cup final, which they lost to Man United after a replay.

The striker doesn’t see any sort of progression happening at his old club at present, and the issue has seen him issue a thinly veiled attack on the manager.

“Roy Hodgson is 73 and he came into the club to stabilise it. But that’s all he’s going do — stabilise the club,” he said to The Sun.

“The club haven’t given him plenty of money to spend, so it’s not just the manager but it’s everyone connected with the club to recruit and buy players.

“Roy has got the squad that he’s got and it’s a squad which will stay in the Premier League. But it’s not going do anything other than that.

“This squad has got more chances of staying up than going down anyway because he hasn’t got the worst squad.”

More Stories / Latest News Klopp preparing to spend big again in order to ease the burden on this area of his Liverpool squad ‘Used to be a football club, now a tourist attraction’ – Man United slammed by fans for social media brag ‘I can see a lot of myself in his ability’ – Pele finally names the player that he believes is his natural heir

Though he’s no longer a spring chicken, Hodgson is universally admired by all he encounters. Except for Gray it seems.

Maybe he is an old man in a young man’s game, but as has been shown time and time again, there’s no substitute for experience.