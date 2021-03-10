Verbal agreement reached: Barcelona move a step closer to beating Liverpool to transfer

Barcelona have reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Bayern Munich star David Alaba over a potential transfer.

The agents of the Austria international were said to have been in Barcelona for talks recently, and it looks like the Catalan giants have moved a step closer to clinching this deal, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Alaba is set to be a free agent this summer after running down his contract at Bayern, and he’s undoubtedly one of the most tempting names on the market right now.

Liverpool have also been linked with Alaba by the Daily Star, and it’s clear the Reds could’ve done well to win the race for his signature after a difficult season with numerous injuries in defence.

The 28-year-old can play well as a centre-back or left-back, so could’ve given Jurgen Klopp some much-needed depth in that problematic position.

Still, it seems that Alaba himself may have chosen Barcelona, if these latest reports are to be believed, and he could be a useful signing to help Ronald Koeman’s struggling side.

It’s been a difficult few years for Barca and they’d do well to bring in someone with Alaba’s quality and experience when it comes to winning big games and major trophies.

“My heart sank because I thought ‘how do I do that? I ran into the kitchen and I thought ‘I am not going to poison this guy’, so I rang my wife.” – Man Utd legend describes his major panic about making a cup of tea for the first time…at the age of 37. Click here to find out more.