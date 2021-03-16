Jude Bellingham set for senior England call-up ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is set to receive a senior England call-up.

Bellingham, 17, famously joined the Black and Yellows last summer after making a £20.7m switch from Championship club Birmingham.

Despite the huge move, the highly-rated teenager is continuing to live up to the hype which surrounded him whilst plying his trade in England.

Since making the switch last summer, Bellingham has featured heavily for Dortmund and has already been included in 34 matches, in all competitions.

Playing alongside the likes of Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho, Bellingham is one of many young flourishing Dortmund stars.

Despite his tender age, the commanding midfielder recently put in one of his best performances to date whilst playing on Europe’s biggest stage.

During his side’s Champions League match against Sevilla last week, Bellingham was quickly hailed by fans and pundits after his dominant display at the heart of Dortmund’s midfield helped seal the German side’s progression to the next round.

In light of the teenager’s inspired form, according to a recent report from The Times, England manager Gareth Southgate has plans to award him with his second senior call-up.

After being left out of England’s under-21s squad, Bellingham is expected to be among Southgate’s squad options for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers at the end of the month.