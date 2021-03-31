Liverpool transfer a “real and concrete possibility” for €70m-rated star following talks

Liverpool are reportedly a “real and concrete possibility” for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly this summer, according to Vincenzo Morabito in conversation with Gonfia La Rete on Radio Marte, as translated by Sport Witness.

The Senegal international has been one of Europe’s most solid centre-backs in recent years, and could be an important addition to Jurgen Klopp’s side if he joins this summer.

It’s been a difficult season for Liverpool with injuries, with Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez missing large chunks of the campaign.

Their absence has seen Liverpool drop to 7th in the Premier League table, meaning there’s now a very real possibility that they will miss out on a Champions League place.

It’s clear Klopp will need to rebuild his squad this summer, and Koulibaly could be an ideal signing to come in and give them more strength in defence.

Morabito seems to think it could be a possibility after initial talks, whilst adding that the 29-year-old’s asking price has dropped to around €70million, which could be an absolute bargain if true.

“Koulibaly to Liverpool? Certainly, he has a market. Liverpool are a real and concrete possibility,” Morabito said.

“They are already talking to the player’s entourage. Having said that, you must always see the evaluation. Pre Covid-19, there was talk of €100m, now the figures must be understood, in the market they are now halved.

“We have to see if De Laurentiis sells him because it’s difficult for owners to accept a depreciation.

“Koulibaly has great chances of leaving for Liverpool. The club want to put him alongside Van Dijk.

“There was also talk from Manchester City, but nothing was done. De Laurentiis will try to take home €70m.”

