There are only a handful of games left in La Liga this season, and what a title race it is turning out to be.

Atletico Madrid were 11 points clear of Barcelona 12 games ago, but if the Catalans beat Granada on Thursday, they will leapfrog the Rojiblancos and be sole leaders of the Spanish top-flight for the first time this season.

That’s some turnaround when one considers what shape the team and club were in at the beginning of the campaign.

An 8-2 defeat by Bayern Munich at the back end of last season, followed by Quique Setien’s dismissal, Lionel Messi’s burofax and Josep Maria Bartomeu’s resignation was enough to keep the headline writers busy.

As the season has progressed however, Barca have given themselves the best chance of securing more silverware, having already won their 31st Copa del Rey earlier in the season.

Sport report that the blaugranes are confident of seeing out the season successfully, but they are under no illusions as to how difficult the task still is.

If the squad remain fully focused and don’t let their level drop, their title aspirations will remain in their hands.

The likes of Valencia, Atletico and Levante may still have something to say about that mind.