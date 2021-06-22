Real Madrid suspicious Raphael Varane has already agreed to join new club

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is one of the biggest names in football currently linked with a summer transfer. Having been relentlessly linked with a move to the likes of PSG and Manchester United, Real Madrid fans have been left sweating on what the future may have in store for their 2018 World Cup winner.

Well, according to a recent report from Spanish outlet El Confidencial, Los Blancos’ hierarchy has their suspicions that their star defender has already agreed to join one of those clubs.

With just 12-months left on his current deal, although keen to renew it, Real Madrid, led by president Florentino Perez, has so far come up short in all their attempts to see the Frenchman sign on the dotted line.

Now, according to El Confidencial, despite continuing in their efforts to see Varane extend his contract, the club is growing increasingly more concerned that the Frenchman has agreed to join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils.

Despite their star defender currently being away on international duty, representing his country in this summer’s Euros, the outlet claim that the Spanish giants are ‘nervous’ about the 28-year-old’s situation.

These reports come just after the Mirror reported the Red Devils have talks planned with Varane’s representatives.