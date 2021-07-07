Menu

(Video) Argentina misses unbelievable scoring chance as they can’t score with no goalkeeper in net

Argentina had a gift-wrapped scoring chance to score their second goal of the game following their defensive error.

Colombian defender Daniel Muñoz, who is playing in the midfield, coughed up a pass to a lurking Ángel Di María resulting in goalkeeper David Ospina coming out aggressively out of his net.

The decision would backfire as Di María found Lautaro Martínez, who had a chance to score but had his shot blocked by Wilmer Barrios, Colombia’s last line of defense on that play.

(Video courtesy of TUDN)

