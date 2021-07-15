Tottenham could get creative with Danny Ings bid as Southampton stand firm

With Southampton proving difficult to negotiate with over talisman Danny Ings, linked suitors Tottenham could have to get creative with their offer.

The South Coast outfit is reportedly prepared to block an exit for the Englishman this summer, even if it means the player leaves on a free transfer next summer.

This comes from the Express, with the publication suggesting that Spurs could part ways with one of Harry Winks, Oliver Skipp, Joe Rodon or Ryan Sessegnon (plus cash) to tempt Ralph Hassenhuttl’s side into doing business.

The Telegraph has previously noted the club’s interest in securing Ings as a potential partner for England captain Harry Kane, with Nuno Espirito Santo rumoured to be considering switching to a formation allowing for two men up front.

Having registered 34 league goals across the last two seasons, Ings working in tandem with his compatriot carries the potential for one of the deadliest striking partnerships in the English top-flight.

While Winks has fallen somewhat out of favour at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, there are high expectations over the futures of the remaining options the Express have selected, which may suggest a player swap is unlikely at this stage for most.