Ex-Manchester United defender Rafael Da Silva has shockingly claimed that former midfielder Anderson could have been one of the best players in the world… If it weren’t for his love of McDonald’s takeaways.

Anderson, now retired, famously joined United under Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2007.

After making a switch from Fiorentina, the South American midfielder eventually went on to feature in 181 matches, in all competitions, scoring nine goals and assisting another 21, until he left seven years later.

Having been a mainstay in Ferguson’s side for several years, Anderson’s contributions led him to lift 10 major trophies, including an impressive four Premier League titles and one Champions League.

However, despite what was already a hugely successful playing career, ex-teammate Rafael has shockingly revealed the Brazilian could have reached even higher heights.

Writing exclusively in his joint autobiography, alongside brother Fabio (as relayed by the Mirror), the former full-back, who featured 170 times for United, said: “We could be on the team coach and pass the services on the motorway and Anderson would jump up impulsively and yell ‘McDonald’s, McDonald’s.’

“The guy was crazy, but I love him.

“Give him a football and he would just play with freedom and sometimes, if he got a good run of games, he could play as well as any player in the league.

“Not only that, but when he was playing well, we were playing brilliant football.

“He picked up a lot of big injuries and then his problems with eating the way he did started to affect him.

“It was no coincidence that his best form came when he had a lot of games because that was when he couldn’t eat so much.

“I will say something about Anderson – if he had been a professional football player, he could have been the best in the world.

“I’m saying this was all seriousness. I don’t know if he ever took anything seriously. He just loved life in such an easy and casual way.

“In some ways that was a quality. It was what made him so popular and one of the most popular players at the club.

“But he would just eat whatever was put in front of him.”