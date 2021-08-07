Arsenal are said to have identified an alternative to James Maddison amid their struggles to land the Leicester City midfielder.

The Gunners turned to Maddison this summer after realising former loan star Martin Odegaard would not be an option following his Real Madrid return.

According to football.london, Arsenal have already made bids to sign Maddison, but to little avail, the Foxes not interested in selling their star midfielder.

And with that, it seems as though the north London club could turn elsewhere, with Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva now on their radar.

According to the Daily Mail, Silva has demanded an exit from City amid the £100million arrival of Jack Grealish, and Pep Guardiola seems to be willing if the right offer comes in.

With Silva the exact kind of creative player Arsenal need, they are now considering a move for the Premier League winner, according to the Mirror.

Just how much he would cost remains to be seen, but Transfermarkt rate Silva at £63million.

Though, with the Portuguese seemingly readily available, Arsenal could be in for a transfer scrap given how the 26-year-old has impressed since his Etihad Stadium arrival in 2017.