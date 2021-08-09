Menu

Barcelona attempting to block Lionel Messi’s transfer to PSG

FC Barcelona
Barcelona are reportedly attempting to block Lionel Messi’s potential transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in a stunning late development.

The Argentine has come to the end of his contract at the Nou Camp, and is now widely expected to complete a free transfer to PSG imminently.

Messi is a legendary figure at Barcelona, and it will be surreal to see him playing for anyone else, but it does look like PSG are preparing to announce his arrival.

See the tweet below as ESPN report that the Ligue 1 giants are already planning a Messi unveiling ceremony at the Eiffel Tower in the coming days…

However, there could perhaps still be a late twist to this tale as Marca report that Barcelona are planning legal action to try to stop the move from going through.

The report states that Barca could be set to launch a complaint with the European Commission, on the grounds that the French side would breach spending rules with this deal.

MORE: Messi to PSG “100% confirmed”

This could be one to watch, with PSG known to already have high earners like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe on their books, whilst also recruiting big names like Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum and Achraf Hakimi this summer.

