Brazilian giants complete the signings of Man United and Chelsea midfielders on loan

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Traditionally South American players would only return home in the final years of their career for one final contract, but it’s common to see players in their prime returning back home these days.

Admittedly Kenedy and Andreas Pereira might not be making the move to Flamengo if they were playing every week in the Premier League, but they are both set to return to Brazil on loan:

Kenedy has officially been with Chelsea since 2015 but he’s already been out on loan four times, and this will then make it a fifth-straight season out on loan so he has to be eyeing a permanent move at some stage.

Andreas actually played a lot for Lazio last season during a loan spell but it was mostly appearances from the bench in the final moments of games, so he needs to start playing regularly at this stage in his career, and he’s more than capable of controlling a midfield and scoring some stunners if he gets a run of games.

It’s not clear if there are options to buy included in these deals, but it will be a surprise if either comes back to establish themselves as a regular starter.

More Stories Andreas Pereira Kenedy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.