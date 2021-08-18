Brazilian giants complete the signings of Man United and Chelsea midfielders on loan

Traditionally South American players would only return home in the final years of their career for one final contract, but it’s common to see players in their prime returning back home these days.

Admittedly Kenedy and Andreas Pereira might not be making the move to Flamengo if they were playing every week in the Premier League, but they are both set to return to Brazil on loan:

Andreas Pereira deal is done and completed, here-we-go confirmed! Flamengo will sign Andreas from Manchester United on loan until June 2022 and pay part of his salary. ??? #MUFC Flamengo are also closing on Kenedy deal with Chelsea. The agreement is at final stages. ? #CFC https://t.co/oyPkoWR54J — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2021

Brazilian winger Kenedy extends his contract with Chelsea until June 2023 and joins Flamengo on one-season loan. Agreement completed and confirmed. ?? #CFC Flamengo will also announce soon Andreas Pereira as new signing from Manchester United. ?? #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2021

Kenedy has officially been with Chelsea since 2015 but he’s already been out on loan four times, and this will then make it a fifth-straight season out on loan so he has to be eyeing a permanent move at some stage.

Andreas actually played a lot for Lazio last season during a loan spell but it was mostly appearances from the bench in the final moments of games, so he needs to start playing regularly at this stage in his career, and he’s more than capable of controlling a midfield and scoring some stunners if he gets a run of games.

It’s not clear if there are options to buy included in these deals, but it will be a surprise if either comes back to establish themselves as a regular starter.