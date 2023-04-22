(Video) Andreas Pereira doubles Fulham’s lead before Patrick Bamford pulls one back

Despite Fulham doubling their lead thanks to a close-range striker from attacking midfielder Andreas Pereira, Leeds United have set up a grandstand finish in Saturday afternoon’s early Premier League kick-off at Craven Cottage.

The home team took a second-half lead through Harry Wilson, who lashed in a beautiful volley which beat Bernd Leno before clipping the underside of the bar and finding the back of the net.

And adding to the Whites’ pressure as they sink further and further into relegation territory, former Man United midfielder Pereira made it two-nil from close range.

Fulham double their lead through Andreas Pereira! ✌️ A quick attack from the hosts results in the midfielder smashing the ball into an empty net after Leeds fail to deal with the cross into the box… pic.twitter.com/njtY1cefvM — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 22, 2023

However, less than seven minutes after the Londoners’ South American doubled his side’s advantage, Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford pulled one back.

GOAL | Fulham 2-1 Leeds | Patrick Bamfordpic.twitter.com/AzKuXzQ9b0 — VAR Tático (@vartatico) April 22, 2023

Pictures via BT Sport

At the time of writing, there are a little over five minutes left to play – can Javi Garcia’s Leeds United salvage anything from the game?