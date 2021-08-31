Barcelona have reportedly sent a mammoth offer of €75m to RB Leipzig in an attempt to re-sign Dani Olmo, who left the club at the age of 16, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Having shared the breaking news of a €75m offer on social media first, the Spanish outlet have now detailed that it would be for an initial fee of €58m and rest in bonuses in their full report.

Olmo left the the Blaugrana in the summer of 2014 in a surprise move to Dinamo Zagreb. The Croatian side offered the attacker a fast route to the first-team and he was sold to Leipzig in January 2020.

Mundo Deportivo actually claim that the Catalan outfit already have an agreement over a five-year contract with the 23-year-old, though they’ll need to meet La Liga’s fairplay rules to seal any deal.

After starring at Zagreb, Olmo has already contributed 12 goals and 13 assists for Leipzig. The ace largely features as as central attacking midfielder, out wide or even up front.

? ÚLTIMA HORA ?? El Barça ha hecho hoy una oferta de 75 millones al Leipzig por Dani Olmo. Hay acuerdo con el jugador por 5 años Información de @martinezferran. Más, en @mundodeportivo — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) August 31, 2021

Mundo Deportivo add that a swoop for Olmo would only be possible if Antoine Griezmann was to return to Atletico Madrid, the Frenchman’s team are aware of Barcelona’s moves on the Olmo front.

Olmo has developed rapidly over the last couple of years, he broke into the Spain squad for the first time just before he left Zagreb for Leipzig and has won caps for national team to date.

It’s added that an alternative option that could help Barcelona comply with La Liga rules is a loan with an obligation to buy next summer, but Leipzig are understandably unwilling to strike a deal of that nature.

Olmo would be a fine option for Ronald Koeman’s side given his driving play style, versatility and the fact that he’s already shown signs of becoming a bonafide world-class player in the future.