(Video) Chelsea star Reece James moves into midfield and smashes crossbar with brilliant long-range effort

Chelsea’s Reece James was given the opportunity to play in midfield for England this evening – and he almost bagged a beauty.

James is conventionally a right-back, but can operate either at right centre-back or in central midfield.

The 21-year-old spent a period of his loan spell with Wigan Athletic playing in the middle of the park, with his expansive passing range perfectly suited to that role.

James, like Trent Alexander-Arnold, is almost too good a footballer to spend his career at right-back. Gareth Southgate gave them both an opportunity to impress in the centre against Andorra.

James almost seized it with both hands, having shrugged off the challenge of the Andorran midfielder and fired towards goal. Unfortunately, his effort cannoned off the crossbar.

James definitely has that in his locker. He showcased his finishing ability during Chelsea’s recent trip to the Emirates, firing home emphatically past Bernd Leno.

He also scored on the opening day of last season away to Brighton, an absolute belter from range, not to dissimilar from the effort he took towards the Andorran goal.

The only, significant, difference being that this one didn’t end up in the back of the net…