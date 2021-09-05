Liverpool identify two hugely exciting transfer targets with plans for 2022 splurge in the works

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly identified two players that he’d like to add to his Liverpool squad.

Liverpool are one of the strongest contenders in the Premier League, but their squad is far from perfect.

A glaringly obvious flaw in Klopp’s ranks is in midfield, with the world-class Gini Wijnaldum having departed without being replaced in the transfer market.

You imagine that’d be a weakness Klopp would be keen to address at the earliest possible opportunity. According to Don Balon, he already knows the player he wants.

The report claims that coveted Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma has landed himself on Liverpool’s transfer shortlist.

He’s not alone, either, with Don Balon adding that Belgium and Rennes teen sensation Jeremy Doku is also a target for the Reds.

If Liverpool were able to get both through the door either in January or summer 2022, it would represent shrewd business.

Unfortunately for Klopp, identifying the players he wants has never been the issue – actually signing them has.