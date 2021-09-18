Jurgen Klopp has issued some good news on the injury of Thiago Alcantara.

It was a pretty comfortable afternoon for the Reds as they saw off Crystal Palace with a 3-0 win thanks to goals from Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Naby Keita on Saturday.

But the win was overshadowed somewhat by the injury of midfielder Thiago, who limped off at around the 61st minute with what first appeared to be a knee injury.

The injury was a non-contact one, causing even more concern for Liverpool fans with the Spaniard having to be replaced by Keita.

But it has since been confirmed that the injury was to Thiago’s calf, and it is not understood to be a serious one, either.

Klopp said after the game, as cited by the official website: “The only little bit that overshadowed [the game] was Thiago, but we hope it is not serious.

“He felt his calf and now we hope really it is not that serious.”

That will be a huge relief for Liverpool fans given some important games are fast-approaching, including a Premier League clash with potential title rivals Manchester City, which is just around the corner.