Thomas Tuchel names the “point of reference” in his Chelsea team

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has explained the importance of new Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku to the way he wants to play.

Speaking to Football Italia at the Sports Festival in Trento, the German explained why Lukaku was so crucial to their style of play this season.

He said: “I’m sorry for the Inter fans, but like everyone, we try to improve our formation.

“We were looking for a very physical striker, a point of reference, a player with a personality who could lift the pressure off the shoulders of the younger players and give us the chance to play faster football.

“Returning to England, where he played as a young man, was important for him. I knew he was an extraordinary person.”

Lukaku certainly fits the mould of a physical striker, he is quick and powerful and this gives him the tools necessary to beat almost any centre back in world football in almost any setting.

And once he beats his marker he is also one of the best finishers around. The Belgian striker helped fire Inter to their first Serie A title in 11 years last season, scoring 24 times and assisting 10 more in 34 league appearances.

This season the 28-year-old has scored three goals from six Premier League games and has also scored in the Champions League for The Blues.

Lukaku has returned to England after his two-year stay in Italy a much more rounded and complete player.

In his last season with Manchester United, he lost his way a bit but still retained a decent goalscoring record. But after regaining his confidence and working on his diet and weaknesses he is now far more adept, firmly putting him as one of the very best strikers in world football.