(Video) Chelsea loanee Armando Broja scores his first Premier League goal with cool finish vs Leeds United

Chelsea loanee Armando Broja has scored his first Premier League goal for Southampton against Leeds United this afternoon.

Broja had a hugely impressive season out on loan with Vitesse Arnhem last campaign. He returned to Chelsea for pre-season and was the Blues’ top scorer over their summer friendlies.

Still, the club made the decision to send him out on loan to Southampton in hope of the Albanian, who has been starring for his country in World Cup qualifying, getting Premier League minutes under his belt.

Armando Broja in action for Chelsea during pre-season

He’s had to remain patient for his opportunities, with Che Adams and Adam Armstrong occupying the forward positions, but Ralph Hasenhuttl made the decision to start Broja against Leeds today.

It’s a decision which has been justified by the 20-year-old opening the scoring early in the second-half. His first ever Premier League goal and you imagine it could well be the first of many. What a prospect!

Pictures courtesy of Supersport

