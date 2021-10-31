With new owners having recently taken over at Newcastle United, the future for the Magpies finally seems brighter than it has in an age.
However, Amanda Staveley and her fellow directors won’t be able to wave a magic wand and expect to cure all of Newcastle’s ills in one go.
They will have seen at first hand, during the 3-2 home defeat against Tottenham Hotspur what a mountain the club have to climb in order to just be able to steer clear of relegation.
TalkSPORT pundit, Gabby Agbonlahor, believes that there’s every chance they’ll still slip through the trap door.
? “If I was a #NUFC fan, I’d be very worried about them going down…”
? “Some of the players aren’t good enough. The owners will know that they need players on Jan 1st.”
? “I can see them going down.”
