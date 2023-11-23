Video: “They’re on private jets” – TalkSPORT pundit not happy with Man City and Liverpool tired excuse

TalkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor believes no player returning from international duty should be tired for Man City and Liverpool’s huge Premier League clash on Saturday.

There has been a lot of talk in the build-up to the clash at the Etihad Stadium due to the 12:30 kick-off time, a slot Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has often complained about due to his South American stars having to travel all the way back from the continent.

The chances of injury are increased with the lack of recovery time and Man City have stars of their own coming back from South America, but Agbonlahor believes that the way modern players travel leaves them with no excuse.

“They’re not coming back on an easyJet flight, like Simon (Jordan) says, with no legroom. They are on private jets, with private masseurs giving them massages on the way back, the best sort of food on the plane,” the talkSPORT pundit said on Thursday morning.

“They are not slumming it and coming back from South America on easyJet.”