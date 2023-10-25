TalkSPORT pundit says Man United “sheep fans” owe Harry Maguire an apology

TalkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor believes Man United fans owe Harry Maguire an apology for how they have treated him over the last two years.

The defender has gone through a rough time at Old Trafford and with England as his own supporters, who are supposed to stand by him, have decided repeatedly to boo the player.

Now talkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor believes that “sheep fans” of Man United owe the 30-year-old an apology.

“I feel that a lot of Manchester United fans owe Harry Maguire an apology, first of all,” the former footballer said.

“What he has been through, he has had fans booing him. He has been away on pre-season tours and you got sheep booing him, sheep fans who don’t have a clue about football booing him and he has got through it.”

Maguire has been reinstated to the Man United backline of late due to recent injuries and the Englishman has taken the opportunity with both hands, which peaked on Tuesday night as the defender scored the winner in the Red Devils’ Champions League clash with Copenhagen.

Agbonlahor was full of praise for Maguire in the aftermath of that game and now wants to see Man United fans apologise for picking on him over the last two seasons.