TalkSPORT pundit says Man United “sheep fans” owe Harry Maguire an apology

TalkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor believes Man United fans owe Harry Maguire an apology for how they have treated him over the last two years.
The defender has gone through a rough time at Old Trafford and with England as his own supporters, who are supposed to stand by him, have decided repeatedly to boo the player.
Now talkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor believes that “sheep fans” of Man United owe the 30-year-old an apology.
“I feel that a lot of Manchester United fans owe Harry Maguire an apology, first of all,” the former footballer said.
“What he has been through, he has had fans booing him. He has been away on pre-season tours and you got sheep booing him, sheep fans who don’t have a clue about football booing him and he has got through it.”
“A lot of fans owe him an apology.”
“He’s had sheep fans booing him who don’t have a clue about football.”
“He’s been picked on a lot.”
Gabby Agbonlahor believes a lot of #MUFC fans owe Harry Maguire an apology pic.twitter.com/OvucXb4sPX
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 25, 2023
Maguire has been reinstated to the Man United backline of late due to recent injuries and the Englishman has taken the opportunity with both hands, which peaked on Tuesday night as the defender scored the winner in the Red Devils’ Champions League clash with Copenhagen.
Agbonlahor was full of praise for Maguire in the aftermath of that game and now wants to see Man United fans apologise for picking on him over the last two seasons.
So he scores against a poor team and has a good game against an underperforming Premier team and all is forgiven. I’m not a Man U fan, but the fact is that he is a good honest pro, but not good enough for Man U or England.
He scored against a minnow team by champions League standards and now he’s the best since Pele and Maradona, or maybe some pundits think he should be knighted by the king of England
Wharry Maguire owes 1billion+ united fans a huge apology for earning millions annually for playing rubbish, he scored against who( can’t even spell let alone pronounce that teams name properly) how many goals against us was he directing responsible for during his time at old Trafford, now suddenly he’s the greatest since Pele and Maradona, just give me a break, he is not EPL quality like TenHag, Maguire should never start any game at united
Maguire is way overpriced and wat overrated, should never start for any top 10. Premier side, score a single goal against a minnow team and some think he should be knighted by the king of England, what an utter right royal joke