Video: “A disaster” – Agbonlahor says Southgate has to go if he doesn’t achieve this in near future

TalkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has stated that England manager Gareth Southgate needs to go next summer if he doesn’t win the EUROS in Germany.

The former Aston Villa star stated that it would be a disaster if this current group of English players didn’t win something and that he would put the blame on Southgate’s door next summer if they fail to win the competition in Germany next summer.

The Three Lions have failed to win anything since 1966 but have come close under Southgate’s watch. Nevertheless, Agbonlahor thinks its win or bust in 2024 for the current England boss.

Speaking on talkSPORT on Thursday morning, the former footballer said: “They have to win something and I said it, if Southgate doesn’t win the EUROS, I don’t care if it is a last-minute own goal, he has to go.

“We got players playing for Real Madrid, players playing for Man City, players at the top of their game.

“That England squad, it would be a disaster if they don’t win something in the next four years.”