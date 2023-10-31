Video: “Major blunder” – Agbonlahor rips Palace man for his comments after Tottenham game

Crystal Palace manager, Roy Hodgson, has been torn off a strip by talkSPORT pundit, Gabby Agbonlahor, relating to the 76-year-old’s post-match interview after the Tottenham game at the weekend.

The Eagles were unable to stop Ange Postecoglou’s side from taking all three points and go five points clear ahead of the rest of the weekend’s matches, and Hodgson wasn’t impressed with his young substitutes.

“There was no disappointment today. Although, maybe the young substitutes — who we like to think we can believe in and help us to a different level — didn’t show that,” Hodgson had said, quoted by the Evening Standard.

“They didn’t do anything for us at all, really. We became much weaker when I made the substitutions.”

That clearly didn’t sit well with Agbonlahor who ranted about it and questioned Hodgson’s motivational tactics live on the radio.

“I don’t like it one bit. I was watching the game as well. I was watching Will Hughes and I’m seeing nothing. I was watching Edouard, who’s been decent this season, didn’t show anything,” he said.

“To hammer three young lads who have come on… they’re inexperienced. You can’t blame that result on those three young lads who come on. 17 appearances between them. They’re still new to this big time football.

“What about the players you had on? Your experienced players? They done nothing all game. Spurs found it easy for me. Roy Hodgson, it’s a major blunder hammering these three young lads.

“In this game now, you’ve got to support these young lads. He should apologise to all three. If I’m their agents, I’m going in to the owner Steve Parish and saying, what’s going on here? You don’t batter young players like that.”

? “I don’t like it one bit.” ? “It’s a major blunder from Hodgson. We’ve got to protect the young lads.” ? “He should apologise to all three.” Gabby Agbonlahor was not happy with Roy Hodgson’s criticism of #CPFC’s young players pic.twitter.com/Ht1hH3U1kO — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 29, 2023

Pictures from talkSPORT