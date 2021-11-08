After another famous win for West Ham United, this time over high-flying Liverpool, David Moyes’ side are just three points off the top of the Premier League table.

The Scot has been working wonders over the last 18 months, and a superb top-flight finish last season saw them qualify for the Europa League.

Currently leading their European group, the Hammers have also knocked out Man City in the Carabao Cup, becoming the first team in five years to beat the Citizens in that competition.

Despite their recent successes, talkSPORT pundit, Darren Gough, says even if the east Londoners finish seventh and don’t win a trophy, it should still be seen as a success.